HELENA- The Montana Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Connect Americans Now to bridge the broadband gap that affects many rural Montanans.

Connect Americans Now (CAN) looks to bring affordable and reliable broadband internet to rural Americans by 2022. To bring broadband to rural areas CAN uses wireless technology, LTE fixed wireless, and satellite coverage according to their website.

“This country has been working to close the rural broadband gap for nearly two decades, but we can’t fully tackle this problem without removing barriers to innovation,” said Shelby DeMars, a spokesperson for CAN. “We’re excited to be expanding CAN’s broad-base of support on behalf of the thousands of Montanans who remain on the wrong side of the digital divide.”

The Montana Chamber of Commerce is not the only Montana organization that has joined CAN, the Montana Rural Education Association, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, and the Montana Stockgrowers Association are among others that are involved as well.

“Access to reliable broadband is a necessity for our Montana businesses... In an evolving, high-tech marketplace we can’t let Montanans be left behind by not addressing the digital divide.” said Bridger Mahlum, Government Affairs Director of the Montana Chamber of Commerce.