Montana awarded a $2.1 million grant to support PAX Good Behavior Game

HELENA - Montana has been awarded a $2.1 million federal grant to support the PAX Good Behavior Game Program in schools across the state.
This program helps teachers with behavior management and emotional development, allowing the teacher to use positive peer culture through games in the classroom.
It allows the kids to learn by behaving with appropriate emotional control, that they can have fun things happen. The good behavior game is a trauma informed, evidenced based program, that can be implemented in K-5th grade classrooms.
“The repetitiveness of doing the appropriate task over and over again builds neurocircuitry, and it really helps kids. It may sound like a simple thing, but it really helps kids who have been through trauma or who struggle with behavioral problems.” said Zoe Barnard, the Administrator at the Addictive and Mental Disorders Division
A major component of the money is going to providing training for teachers. As well as stipends available for the teachers who have completed the training. It will also allow teachers who have already gotten the training to beef up what they learned the first time. The grant funding will also pay for continued program evaluation performed by the University of Montana.
Currently 23 school districts are using the program, and several school districts offer the program in multiple schools.
The deadline to apply is June 28th. Both public and private schools can submit a grant proposal by clicking here.