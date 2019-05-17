CROW AGENCY - A missing endangered person advisory is issued for Nakota Earthboy, who may be in danger.
From the Montana Department of Justice:
Name: Nakota Earth Boy
Date of Birth: 10/03/2003 Age: 15 years old
Sex: Male Race: American Indian
Height: 6-foot 1 inch tall Weight: 230 lbs.
Eyes: Black Hair: Black, long hair
Last seen wearing: Black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, glasses
Vehicle: None
Possible destinations: Unknown
: Nakota Earth Boy is believed to be an endangered runaway juvenile.
He has been reported as depressed and suicidal. BIA Crow Agency Law Enforcement has requested this Missing Endangered Person Advisory to be broadcast to Big Horn County, Yellowstone County and Rosebud County