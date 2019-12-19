HELENA- A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was sent for Philip Arthur Pietz.
According to the alert, Philip is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Philip was last seen December 2 in the Walmart/Burger King parking lot in Helena wearing a blue jacket with a fur hood.
Philip is a transient and lives in his truck, his truck found crashed near a ranch north of Helena.
Another truck on the same ranch was stolen.
Because of the circumstances and length of time he has been missing, Philip is considered endangered.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 406-447-3233 or 911.