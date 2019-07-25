In addition, the network chooses one special representative from the hospital, who overcame adversity and is now living back in their community. I was able to sit down with this years champion child Bella and she told me why having that title was so special.
Miracle Treat Day
HELENA - A nationwide event is putting a smile on local kids faces and it doesn't take much to participate.
Dairy queen is a children's miracle network partner of Shodair Children's Hospital and they dedicate this day to raise money and awareness for patients being treated at Shodair.
One dollar from every blizzard that is sold goes to Shodair children's hospital.
In addition, the network chooses one special representative from the hospital, who overcame adversity and is now living back in their community. I was able to sit down with this years champion child Bella and she told me why having that title was so special.
In addition, the network chooses one special representative from the hospital, who overcame adversity and is now living back in their community. I was able to sit down with this years champion child Bella and she told me why having that title was so special.
Bella told me "every children's miracle network hospital does it and its somebody who has succeeded in the cmn hospital and its really cool that they chose me because I was at a really bad spot and its cool that I am not there anymore."
Shodair is the only children's hospital that does psychiatric work and is serving the entire state on Montana. All the money raised across the state today goes directly to Shodair.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.