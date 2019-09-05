HELENA- According to Helena school district officials, a video circulating through social media showed a student with a knife walking towards a fellow classmate at what is known as the "lazy green", a park across the street from Helena Middle School.
A press release from the Helena Police Department says the incident happened after school was out for the day.
A 13-year-old student had brandished a pocket knife and walked toward another student.
The other student was able to get away and there were no injuries to either student.
Police were called shortly after they both left.
The student who brandished the knife was suspended and is being charged with felony assault with a weapon.
He is currently in custody of the Juvenile Detention Center in Great Falls.
Parents of students at the middle school have been notified of the incident by email.
The Helena police department is currently looking into the incident and we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.