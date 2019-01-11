HELENA, MT- Montana Highway Patrol posted on their Facebook page a hit and run occurred on Thursday January 10th, 2019.
The hit and run happened around 11 am in front of Edelweiss.
Authorities have identified the run vehicle as a 1992 Saturn L Series that they believe is more than likely a white color based on parts left at the scene of the crash.
The Saturn will likely have front passenger side damage, including damage to the headlight/turn signal.
The picture attached to this article is not of the suspect vehicle, but a generic Saturn L Series for reference.