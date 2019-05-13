Mayor Collins teases a special announcement

On Thursday, Wilmot Collins, the Mayor of Helena, tweeted out a video teasing a special announcement to be heard on Monday afternoon.
That video speculates a possible run for Federal Office. Both of which are up for grabs in 2020. In 2017, Mayor Collins beat out a longtime incumbent to become Montana’s first black mayor. Collins is a Liberian refugee.
“Now we have more work to do. Lobbyists are running the show in Washington. They're leaving Montana families behind. It is left with us to fix it. It is time Washington gets back to work to get America back to the land of opportunities,” said Mayor Collins.
He also tweeted, saying, "It could never be done. A Liberian refugee elected to office in Montana. Let’s prove them wrong again." If he does in fact announce he will be running for Federal Office, he will be running against incumbents Representative Greg Gianforte or Senator Steve Daines.
According to the video, the announcement will be made at the Performance Square on the Walking Mall in Downtown Helena at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
They say it could never be done. A Liberian refugee elected to office in Montana.— Wilmot Collins (@CollinsWilmot) May 10, 2019
Let’s prove them wrong again...Join me for a special announcement on my next Monday, May 13th at 12:30 pm at Performance Square on the Walking Mall, in Helena.#mtpol #mtnews pic.twitter.com/xyjUTgssWh