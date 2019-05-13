Mayor Collins announces bid for U.S. Senate

HELENA - Monday afternoon, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, announced he will be running for U.S. Senate.
Collins, a Liberian refugee, made national headlines in 2017 after beating out a long time incumbent to become Montana's first black mayor. Monday afternoon at the Performance Square on the walking mall in Downtown Helena, Mayor Collins was joined by family and friends as he made his announcement.
“I think it’s time we restore the real and true meanings behind public servants. Let's do away with those who are only entrusted in lining their pockets and playing political games in Washington," said Mayor Collins.
Some of the issues he will be talking about on the campaign trail are health care, better treatment for veterans, higher wages for the middle class while addressing economic instability and fighting climate change. It is expected he will be running against incumbent Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Bozeman, if he remains unopposed.