Montana's Special Olympics state basketball tournament took place in the Helena area for a fifth time this November. Capital High senior forward Peyton Koch is one of several Bruins who volunteered at the event.
"I had a lot of fun because of seeing some of the athletes get so excited when they would make their shots. I just think it's a good thing to get involved and it will make you feel good helping others," he said.
Peyton helped during all four years of high school and played as a unified partner with Special Olympics athletes on the Capital Bruins team the past two seasons.
"I used it more as a time to get them involved and they were the main priority of it so I would get the ball and give it to them in the best possible situation for them to score."
Peyton's high school head coach Guy Almquist says being active in the community is important to the Bruins program.
"When we were asking for those who had time to ref it came to my attention that Peyton was playing on a team and it wasn't a surprise to me at all that someone like Peyton would be doing that," said Almquist.
Coach added Peyton is a team captain and vocal leader.
"Everybody looks to him and so to see someone like that get out in the community and in my mind that's being a leader in the community at age 17 or 18 years old. I think that's pretty special."
Peyton says helping with Special Olympics builds chemistry with his Capital teammates as well.
"We go watch them and they have so much fun when they have a crowd there cheering for them and then they come and help support us," said Koch.
He and his fellow Bruins are excited to tip off the regular season.