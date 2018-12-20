Men represent 78 percent of all U.S. suicides according to mantherapy.org. There is help for men in Helena through a new program.
We all have our own ways of blowing off steam or getting over a bad day. Man Therapy is a new program that launched in September, and is a friendly way for men to visit and get together.
Don’t let the word “therapy” fool you. Man Therapy is not therapy. One leg of the campaign is the ‘Guys Night Out Series’. And the nights out will not include therapy or a meeting but rather just a fun activity to get men connecting with other men.
“It’s a good social gathering outside of home and outside of work. And where you can just kind of talk with some peers maybe about guys your same age,” said Matt Johnson who has attended a few ‘Guys Night Out’.
According to Jess Hegstrom, who is the project lead for Man Therapy in Lewis & Clark County, she says “It’s open for really any man who wants to come out and meet other men and be exposed to new hobbies and outlets. We know that social connectivity is a huge factor against suicide.” When visiting Mantherapy.org you will find an anonymous mental health screener and a little red phone located in the top right-hand corner of the website that gives access to the suicide prevention lifeline online chat and the phone number.
There is one more ‘Guys Night Out’ left in December, so if you or someone you know might be interested you can find more information out on their Facebook Page by clicking here.