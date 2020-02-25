HELENA- A man involved in an armed home invasion in Helena has been sentenced.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Gerald Allen Hiler plead guilty in October to robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
The prosecution said in court documents the FBI learned of a home invasion in Helena in which the victims, a couple were involved in trafficking heroin.
A co-defendant of Hiler, Kielan Brett Franklin, gave the couple money to travel to Washington to buy an ounce of heroin, the couple returning with less than an ounce.
When the couple did not immediately hand over the heroin, Franklin sent them threatening text messages.
On March 8, 2019, another co-defendant of Hiler, Arielle Rose Cowser, went to the victims’ house, saying she and Franklin had broken up.
Cowser was let into the house, and shortly after let in Hiler, Franklin and a third co-defendant, Morgan Victor Pitsch.
The release says Hiler brandished a pistol during the robbery as the others searched for drugs, money and other valuables.
After learning one of the victims called 9-1-1, they fled the home with a small amount of heroin, a wedding ring, cell phone and other items.
Gerald Allen Hiler was sentenced to 11 years and seven months in prison and five years of supervised release.
Arielle Rose Cowserwas convicted last Thursday after being found guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery affecting commerce and robbery affecting commerce.
Kielan Brett Franklin and Morgan Victor Pitsch have also pleaded guilty.