HELENA- According to court documents, a woman in Helena admitted to beating a man with a baseball bat.
Helena Police Officers responded to a call of a couple arguing in a hallway on Logan St. at 7:06 pm on December 19th.
When police arrived, the male victim claimed Ginger Jester hit him multiple times with an aluminum baseball bat, tackled and punched him. He had multiple injuries and was transported to the emergency room.
Court documents show Jester admitted to hitting the man with a bat. She also had injuries that were minor and treated on the scene.
Jester has no prior convictions for Partner-Family Member Assault. She is now charged with Assault With a Weapon and Partner-Family Member Assault.