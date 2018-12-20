Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM MST FRIDAY... * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. * TIMING...A PERIOD OF STRONG WINDS IS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING WITH STRONGEST GUSTS LIKELY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE, CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&