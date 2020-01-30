Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH POSSIBLE. STRONGEST WINDS AND WIND GUSTS AT AND NEAR PASS LEVEL. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, JEFFERSON AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS IN THE VALLEYS MAY CAUSE INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&