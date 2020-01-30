HELENA- A man was arrested after court documents say he stabbed his grandmother ten times.
East Helena Police were dispatched to a house on East Clinton Street after a call from a woman saying she had been stabbed by her grandson.
The affidavit says deputies arrived on scene and found the victim inside the house, medical staff transporting her to St. Peter’s Health.
While police were on scene, the victim’s son arrived and said that his nephew, Maurice Charles Austin, showed up at his house saying that he had hurt the victim but did not know how bad or if she was okay.
Deputies went to the victim’s son’s house found Austin with blood on his hands and forearms according to the affidavit. Austin was then arrested and transported to the Law and Justice Center.
A detective gathered evidence from the victim’s house, collecting a bloody fixed blade knife in the driveway, an empty sheath and another folding knife from the kitchen.
Court documents say the detective determined that the victim was sitting on the couch when Austin came up behind her and stabbed her.
The victim walked to a computer desk in the living room and called 9-1-1 from there.
Another detective interviewed Austin, who explained that he was recently laid off and did not have much money and that the victim was constantly arguing with him about paying the bills.
According to court documents, Austin said after coming inside from working on his car, he changed clothes in his bedroom and grabbed a knife off the shelf.
Austin was told the detective that he blacked out and could not remember the details of what happened next, but he said that he was so angry he was shaking and after it happened, he left to go to his aunt and uncle's house.
Medical staff said the victim had a collapsed lung and possibly other life-threatening injuries according to court documents. Deputies were told the victim had 10 stab wounds.
Maurice Charles Austin was arrested for attempted deliberate homicide.