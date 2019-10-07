Make a vintage Christmas tree

HELENA – We had snow, we’ve got hot coco and now it's just time to get the tree out. The Painted Pot is helping all of you Christmas décor enthusiasts get a head start on your decorating.
You might remember these at your grandma’s house. Well now's a chance to bring the vintage tradition to your home.
Ceramic Christmas trees have recently come back into style. Some of the older ones from the late 60’s are worth a ton of money. One even going for close to $300 on eBay. So, if you don’t feel like spending $300 on a vintage one, and you’re creative, for $60 you can make your own.
“Definitely one of those fun things that the suppliers come out with,” says Shane Moon the Sales Associate for the Painted Pot. “Since it resonates with so many people it’s the childhood memories. It's just something fun to do and bring back.”
The last opportunity to make these trees is coming up Friday October 11th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Painted Pot. There are three different options ranging from $60 all the way up to $ 90. There are limited spots available, so you’ll want to sign up as soon as possibly if you want to bring a piece of Christmas nostalgia home.
