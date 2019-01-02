Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST THIS EVENING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH. * TIMING...WINDS WILL BECOME STRONG BY THIS AFTERNOON AND LIKELY CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING, BEFORE DECREASING SOMEWHAT OVERNIGHT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * NOTE...THIS WARNING DOES NOT INCLUDE HELENA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE, CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&