Mabel Bruno: This month's Shining Star

When it comes to gardening, not all of us are blessed with a green thumb. But Mabel Bruno, now a fourth grader at Radley Elementary, grew a 15-pound cabbage.
Every year third graders at Radley take home a cabbage at the end of the school year, given to them by Bonnie Plants. But little did Mabel know; here massive cabbage would win her a $1,000 scholarship.
“My mom got a call about it and she told me when I got home at the dinner table. She was like ‘did you know that you were the Montana State Winner’ and I was really shocked,” said Mabel.
When the cabbage first came home, it was small enough to fit in a tiny cup she placed in her window sill, but before she knew it, it was moved to the garden because it was too big! While growing the cabbage, Mabel learned that vegetables don’t just show up on your dinner plate.
“I learned a lot! I mean it’s not really that easy to grow. You have to spend time and you have to be responsible about it, because something could instantly kill it. We have bunnies that love our garden and every year they try to get it,” said Mabel.
Ms. Logan, Mabel’s third grade teacher, wasn’t surprised when she found out Mabel was the Montana State Winner.
“She is a hard worker, she kind of takes everything on. She is interested in everything, so when it went home, I wasn’t surprised she followed through with it and cared for it all summer. She’s just a responsible student for an 8 or 9-year-old. She is responsible with things like that. So. I wasn’t surprised,” said Kerry Logan, a third-grade teacher at Radley Elementary.
Ms. Logan hopes Mabel's success will inspire the next third grade class to be excited about taking the cabbages home and giving it a try.