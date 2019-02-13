Lowe’s looks to fill positions in Helena on hiring day

Finding a job can be really tough, but the Lowe’s in Helena is trying to make that process a little easier by hosting their 2nd annual hiring day.
30 positions will be up for grabs at the Lowe’s in Helena as well as 50,000 nationwide. Positions will range from cashiers to customer service associates. Helena Store Manager Tom Smith says the opportunities from the hiring day can lead to something more.
“Over 200 of our store managers started out as seasonal associates. And approximately 40 percent of the seasonal associates that we hired last year received permanent positions with us,” said Smith.
There will be multiple computers set up for anyone looking to fill out an application, along with managers available for on the spot interviews. Smith says if you play your cards right you could walk out with a job offer.
They will be looking to fill 165 positions across the state of Montana. The hiring day will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning at any Lowe’s location. You can also apply online by clicking here.