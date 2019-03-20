HELENA – Lewis and Clark County road crews began clearing ice and snow this week from culverts on County-maintained roads and right-of-ways in the Helena Valley starting on McHugh, according to a press release from the Helena Valley Flood Committee.
The County is also reportedly working with the Helena Valley Flood Committee to clear debris from several areas of Ten Mile Creek as a preventative measure, which will begin as soon “as conditions allow.”
“We’re all working together to ensure the best outcome possible,” said Lewis and Clark County Engineer Dan Karlin. “The County can’t do work on private property, but we are very much engaged and working on flood mitigation efforts.”
Helena Valley Flood Committee Chairman Harold Begger said people are encourage to work together on developing a strategic plan for sandbag placement to avoid diverting water into neighbors ‘s residences.
“The more we work together, the better off we’ll be,” said Begger. “And it’s never too early to start planning for next year.”
However, authorities will remove any sandbags placed on public roads as they “block access, present a driving hazard and greatly limit emergency services from responding,” according to the press release.
Additionally, the Trap Club Project has a construction project in the works that focuses on moving surface flood waters more efficiently through the Rossiter School area. The project will reportedly cost $2.1 million and tentatively starts this summer, pending a review of permit applications and finalizing construction documents.
“This plan will serve as a roadmap for future projects,” said Karlin. “It will allow the County to plan and budget accordingly.”
For more information, you can go to the following pages:
- The Lewis and Clark County website
- Lewis and Clark County Emergency Services Facebook
- Lewis and Clark County Facebook
- Helena Valley Flood Committee Facebook.