Local Bill Proposed for Border Wall Funding

Today will be the first day federal workers will miss a pay check due to the government shutdown. Lawmakers in Montana are proposing a bill that could get the attention of Congress about the issue.
Senate President Scott Sales announced on Wednesday, he will propose a bill asking for eight million dollars of state funding to go towards the southern border. President Trump has asked for about five billion dollars from Congress to build a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border.
While lawmakers in Washington are at a total standstill on funding the wall, the Senate President here in Montana says he’d like to see Montana chip in to pay for President Trumps border wall. Sales says the issue at the border effects Montanan’s, and he is hoping this bill will send a message to congress.
"This is just a small token, a small down payment to say to congress, ‘hey listen, we're very serious about border security here in Montana, it’s effecting our communities in a negative way and we want something done,’” said Sales.
Sales says the eight million dollars will come out of the general fund if it’s appropriated. If this bill does make it through both the House and Senate it will land on Democratic Governor Steve Bullocks desk, where he is likely to veto the bill. Democrats say they want to focus on what is happening here in Montana and this bill is a waste of time.