HELENA- The Lincoln Ranger District Office took a report Thursday from a truck driver who said he accidentally hit an eagle west of Lincoln.
According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the truck driver said he hit the eagle on Highway 200 near Arrastra Creek.
Wildlife Biologist Pat Shanley and Minerals Administrator Beach Hastings, both with the Lincoln Ranger District, went out and found the injured eagle.
Pat Shanley was able to capture the immature Bald Eagle and have it safely transported to several raptor biologists in Missoula to see if it could be saved.
HLCNF says they’re waiting on the news of the outcome.