HELENA- E-bikes are allowed on ‘motorized use’ trails and roads in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
E-bikes currently welcome on more than 52-thousand miles of roads and nearly 8-thousand miles of trails through the northern region's 9 national forests.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, there are approximately 2,545 miles of system road and 813 miles of system trail available in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest.
A Motor Vehicle Use Map for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest warns that all riders are still subjected to State traffic laws and are being told to show concern for the environment as well as the other people in the forest.
Misuse of motor vehicles can lead to the temporary or permanent closure of any designated road, trail, or area.
The Motor Vehicle Use Map also reminds people to anticipate rough terrain and weather events like snow and that much of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is remote, and medical assistance may not be readily available.
Trail maps for where e-bikes and other motor vehicles are allowed can be seen on the US Department of Agriculture’s website here.