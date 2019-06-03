Life scout volunteers at Lewis & Clark Humane Society for Eagle Scout Project

HELENA – Animals at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society now have a new cat tree and dog shed thanks to the help of a local volunteer.
Matthew Hartman is in the process of becoming an Eagle Scout and was looking for a project when he decided to reach out to the humane society and ask what they wanted or needed.
They mentioned a weather proof cat tree for their ‘catio’ outside, as well as a dog shed. After hearing that, Matthew decided to make both. Matthew says helping the community means a lot because it makes him, and his fellow scouts feel good as well.
“Just my love for animals and wanting to help better my community, just lead me to this path of building these two structures,” said Matthew, a Life Scout.
The humane society says they are extremely thankful for volunteers like Matthew, because without them they wouldn’t be as successful as they are.
“When we have volunteers like Matthew that want to come in and do a project for us, I don’t think any of us here could have done that. Even if we’d gone out and gotten the materials for it, we wouldn’t have been able to pull something like that off. We’re just not carpenters,” said DeAnna Harrison, the Volunteer Coordinator at the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.
The new cat tree will be able to withstand the weather conditions and allow the humane society to clean it and the dog shed will let the animals get out of the wind and sun.
Working in a three-day span, Matthew says about 10 of his fellow scouts helped make the cat tree and dog shed, with the first three days consisting of building and assembling it and the last day delivering it and putting the final touches on it.
Matthew says his favorite part of the process was designing the two structures, because he would like to design and build houses when he gets older. He would also like to thank The Home Depot for donating all the lumber for the dog shed.