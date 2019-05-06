Life of service for a Carroll College pup

HELENA - Graduation for Carroll College is this week, but students won’t be the only ones graduating this year. Major, a one-year old labradoodle, will also be graduating as a PTSD service dog.
He has been on an accelerated learning program, as it normally takes two years to fully train a service dog. But Senior Carroll College students, Madie Sanford and Ali Hance, only had six months to train him.
He will be going to his new home in a couple of weeks, where he will be a service dog for an Afghanistan and Iraqi veteran. The Anthrozoology Program teamed up with Dog Tag Buddies to get Major, when the Great Falls Veteran Treatment Court reached out about training a possible service dog. And with only less than a year of training, Major seems to be getting the hang of things quickly.
“He’s doing excellent. He got his tasks down a couple of months ago and since then it’s just kind of been perfecting everything. He learned so fast it was great,” said Sanford, a senior Anthrozoology Major at Carroll College.
Because Major is a PTSD service dog, he learns a few different tasks than most service dogs do, like nightmare alerts, turning on lights, interrupting anxiety and directional queues. But learning these queues isn’t the only thing significant about a service dog.
“And I think it’s really important that this veteran and Major really bond. That’s a really important factor with service dogs, having that bond between the handler and the dog,” said Hance, a senior Anthrozoology Major at Carroll College.
Major will be meeting his new handler for the first time on Monday, and because Madie and Ali are both graduating this week, Major and his new handler will go through a couple more weeks of training with Dog Tag Buddies before they will both be on their own.