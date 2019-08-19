Lewis & Clark Rural Fire Council Fundraiser

HELENA – Cash to save lives, the price of your lunch could be going to put out a fire. In Helena, you’ve probably seen fundraisers going on outside of the Safeway, and Monday is no different, in an effort to help raise funds for our first responders. Eric Dowell, Assistant Store Manager at Safeway, will be firing up the grill just like he has done so many times before.
This annual event for the community will be taking place at Safeway with burgers and hotdogs and everything in between, but Eric says he plans on selling quite a few because every year the community steps up.
"I love giving back to the community and helping out with charities, and this is the fifth year of doing something like this, says Dowell, a Supporter for Rural Volunteer’s Firefighters. And this is just another one of those opportunities to take care of those to take care of us.”
In an effort to show that appreciation for our firefighters, Eric has helped put together the Lewis and Clark Rural Fire Council Fundraiser. Eric has been helping organize fundraisers for quite a few years now and coordinates on about 20 to 30 a year, and this one will a firefighter appreciation event. After this year’s wildfire season hitting so close to home in Helena, there’s no better way to say thank you to a firefighter than with a hot dog.
"It's a thankless job. When you see them it's an emergency situation, so you don't have the time to go over and say, 'thank you for what you do.' This is a way for us to give back to them for doing what they do for us,” says Dowell.
Monday’s event will have no shortage of excitement with trucks, bagpipers and a BBQ. This all will be going down from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Safeway (611 N. Montana Ave, Helena, Mt). They will be taking donations well after 2 p.m. so you will have plenty of time to come down and shake a hand and say thank you.