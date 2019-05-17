Lewis & Clark County picked for an opioid treatment initiative in jails

HELENA – Lewis and Clark County will be participating in a national program to expand medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder in jails.
The county is one of 15 counties nationwide, and the only county in Montana, that has been selected to participate in the Planning Initiative to Build Bridges between Jails and Community-Based Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder.
Five staff members will travel to Washington D.C. for training and will learn how to overcome barriers to providing opioid treatment. Experts will work with jail officials to create treatment guidelines like managing the administration of the medications and educating jail staff about addiction.
“This is an opportunity for us to address a growing concern, help stop that opioid crisis and to make sure that those who are struggling receive the services that they need,” said Kellie McBride, the Criminal Justice Services Director for Lewis and Clark County.
The bridge initiative not only provides services inside the detention center, but also helps develop a plan with local health care officials around the community to make sure people can access treatment once they are released.
The county will spend nine months developing a thoughtful plan specific to the community in Lewis and Clark County to help battle the epidemic. For more information about the Planning Initiative to Build Bridges between Jail and Community-Based Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder, you can click here.