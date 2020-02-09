Lewis & Clark County implementing seasonal weight limit restrictions

HELENA – Monday, February 10th, seasonal and permanent weight limit restrictions will go into effect in Lewis and Clark County.
The county says as the frozen ground thaws, base gravel in the roadbed becomes saturated, which causes surface break up and premature failure.
In these conditions, fully loaded vehicles can cause severe road damage. Kevin Horne, Public Works Operation Manager, says these restrictions will help the roads in the county last much long which will help save you a lot of money.
“Based on our unseasonably temperatures this winter we've had to oppose seasonal weight restrictions in order to protect the investment of the taxpayers and also make the roads safer for public travel,” says Horne.
Lewis and Clark County covers 3,500 square miles of area of which they maintain 560 miles of roads within that area. Horne says permanent restrictions are needed on roads with sub-standard base material and double chip seal. Normal highway loading can cause severe damage to roads and lead to costly repairs.
The seasonal weight limit restrictions will go into effect on Monday February 10th until March 31st. The list of temporary restrictions is listed below.
· Jim Town Rd. Asphalt
Highway 284 to end of asphalt.
· Birdseye Rd.
Williams St to Highway 279.
· Causeway Way (Lake Helena Dr.)
Lincoln Rd. East to end of asphalt.
· Collins Dr. South
Lincoln Rd. East to Masonic Home Rd.
· Country Club Ave.
Joslyn St. to Williams St.
· Forestvale Rd.
Green Meadow Dr. to North Montana Ave.
· Highway 284
Jimtown Rd. to Broadwater County line.
· Hauser Dam Rd.
Lincoln Rd. East to end of asphalt.
· Keir Dr.
Canyon Ferry Rd. to Saffron Ln.
· Masonic Home Rd.
Collins Dr. South to Frontage Rd.
· McHugh Ln.
Yuhas Ave. to Sierra Rd. West
· Mill Rd.
Green Meadow Dr. to North Montana Ave.
· North Montana Ave.
North of Lincoln Rd.
· Sierra Rd. East
Frontage Rd. to Floweree Dr.
· Sierra Rd. West
Frontage Rd. to Green Meadow Dr.
· Williams St.
Highway 12 to Birdseye Rd.
· Wylie Dr.
Canyon Ferry Rd. to York Rd.
· B Street
At Stemple Pass Rd.
· C Street
At Stemple Pass Rd.
· D Street
At Stemple Pass Rd.
· 1 Ave. South
South of Highway 200
· 6th Ave.
North and South of Highway 200
· 7th Ave.
South of Highway 200
· 8th Ave.
North and South of Highway 200
· 9th Ave.
At Highway 200
· Spring Creek Ln.
Highway 200 to end of asphalt
· Sleepy Hollow Ln.
North of Highway 200
· Sucker Creek Rd.
Highway 200 to end of asphalt
Permanent restrictions are needed on roads with sub-standard base material and double chip seal. Normal highway loading can cause severe damage to roads and lead to costly repairs. Permanent restrictions are in place for the following roads:
·
Applegate Dr. South
Lincoln Rd. to Norris Rd.
·
Beartooth Rd.
Frontage Rd. to end of asphalt.
·
Bel Air Subdivision
Entire Subdivision
·
Colorado Gulch Dr.
Highway 12 to end of asphalt.
·
Crestwood Estates
Entire Subdivision
·
Floweree Dr.
Sierra Rd. East to York Rd.
·
Franklin Mine Rd.
Green Meadow Dr. to end of asphalt.
·
John G. Mine Rd. East
Green Meadow Dr. to North Montana Ave.
·
Lake Helena Dr. South
York Rd. to Canyon Ferry Rd.
·
Middlemas Rd.
Montana Ave. to end of road.
·
Motsiff Rd.
McHugh Ln. to North Montana Ave.
·
Norris Rd.
Green Meadow Dr. to end of road.
·
Valley Dr.
Lewis St. to Canyon Ferry Rd.
The load limits for all restrictions are 7 tons for single axles, 14 tons for tandem axles, and 350 pounds per inch width of tire.
All roads listed are under the jurisdiction of Lewis and Clark County and the County is responsible for maintenance.
You can find more information on restriction information by clicking here.