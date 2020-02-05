Lewis & Clark County Commission approves phase one of FEMA grant for fire mitigation work in Helena

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 8 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, EXCEPT 8 TO 15 INCHES AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK AND JEFFERSON. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&