HELENA- The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is looking to help people start their New Year with a rescue by offering a discounted dog adoption fee this Saturday.
The Lewis and Clark Humane Society say their kennels are full and they need to open up some room so this Saturday, January 4, 2020, all dog adoptions will be $25.
Regular adoption fees for the Lewis and Clark Human Society are $150 for puppies, $120 for dogs, $90 for kittens and $75 for cats.
Fees include spay/neuter, vaccines including the rabies vaccine, a free veterinary visit and a pet ID tag according to their website.
You can check out what dogs they currently have up for adoption, and even get pre-approved for an adoption through their website.