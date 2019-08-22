HELENA- The Lewis and Clark Flood Mitigation was originally planned to be completed before school started and project contractor Bullock Construction is working with Rossiter School to minimize the impact it will have on families and teachers.
“We understand that construction projects can be inconvenient and disruptive to normal routines,” said Lewis and Clark County Engineer Dan Karlin. “We hope that people can be patient because the benefits of this flood mitigation project will make a big difference during flooding. We are working with the contractor to get it done as expeditiously with as few disruptions as possible.”
Workers will be out of the way of the pick-up and drop-off zones before and after school when working on Sierra Road and the bus loop will stay open during the entire project.
The new construction end date is scheduled for December 26 but they do not expect it to take that long.