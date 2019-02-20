Lewis and Clark County urges residents to prepare for flood season

Lewis and Clark County along with Helena Valley Flood Committee and Elkhorn Community Organization Active in Disasters, (COAD) are holding free classes that focus on flood and disaster preparation.
The first of the two remaining classes will be held on Thursday February 28th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Our Redeemer’s Church, 3580 N. Benton Ave. This will be a sit-down training class focusing on flood preparation.
The last class will be held on Saturday March 2nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rossiter Elementary School, 1497 Sierra Road. This will include fun educational activities for kids along with demonstrations. The fair will also be providing information and resources related to flooding, wildfire and other hazards along with free hamburgers courtesy of the Salvation Army.
Gayle Shirley, Communications Manager for Lewis and Clark Public Health says these classes can come in handy during any emergency situation.
“You have to constantly educate yourself, so that it becomes muscle memory. You automatically are aware of what you need to be doing and not stopping to try and fiddle around and figure it out when the disasters occurring,” said Shirley.
The County especially encourages people who live in the flooding plains of Tenmile, Silver and Prickly Pear Creeks to attend these classes, along with anyone who has been impacted by flooding in the past.