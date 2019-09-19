HELENA- Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after detectives found a body around Cave Gulch Road near Canyon Ferry Lake.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office sent a press release on September 19 saying the body of an adult male was found on September 18 while detectives were following-up on an investigation for a missing Helena man.
A family member reported the man as missing to the Sheriff’s Office on September 16.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released and the investigation is still ongoing.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office says there is evidence indicating a homicide, but they do not feel there is a threat to the community.
If you have any information you are asked to call detective Pat McDuffie at 457-8836 or Detective James Ward at 457-8834.