Lewis and Clark County not providing sandbags this year

Last year, Lewis and Clark County provided over 120,000 sand bags to residents, but sand is something they will not be supplying this year.
The county looked at the legal, financial and logistic issues and the issues associated with cost to help reach their decision. Roger Baltz, Chief Administrative Officer of Lewis and Clark County, says one thing county governments can do in Montana is protect public facilities, public infrastructure but not private property.
"We had a long discussion about this and the aftermath of last year's flooding that we had in Helena Valley. After looking at the different issues we decided to go ahead with this public policy decision, after meeting with the commissioners and gathering all that information,” said Baltz.
Baltz went on to say they encourage all residents who live in Helena and anywhere in Lewis and Clark County to look at their property and see how the water flows through it and to clean out all impediments so the water can free flow. Baltz also wanted to remind residents it is never too early to prepare for flooding season.
The County is also teaming up with COAD, Community Organizations Active in Disasters, and they are headed up by the salvation army, and if anyone has questions or would like to donate, or obtain help you can do so by clicking here. The department of emergency services is availed to answer questions, help or director residents to recourses and that link you can find here.
Other helpful and informational links are found below
Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management Facebook or search @LewisandClarkCountyEmergency
Lewis and Clark County Government Facebook or search @LCCoGovernment
Lewis and Clark County Public Health Facebook or search @LewisandClarkHealth