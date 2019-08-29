HELENA- The Lewis and Clark County Motor Vehicles Department are looking at ways to reduce the wait times for people to register motor vehicles.
A release from Lewis and Clark County says a budget amendment was requested by Paulette Dehart, Lewis and Clark County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder, to hire a full-time worker to assist customers before they reach the licensing window. It goes on to explain that it will allow a staff member to be in the motor vehicles hall to interact with customers, answer questions, issue ticket numbers, ensure customers have required paperwork, let customers know their dealership paperwork status, or if they need to go to a different office.
“The number of transactions continues to increase in Lewis and Clark County and around Montana. We find that many people wait in line, only to get to the window and learn they don’t have the correct paperwork, the dealership hasn’t sent their paperwork yet, or they need to be somewhere else entirely,” said Lewis and Clark County Clerk and Recorder/Treasurer Paulette Dehart. “People’s time is valuable and we continue to seek solutions to make this a better, more efficient process,”
Lewis and Clark County currently have 10 people who do title and registration work and they process over 8,000 transactions a month, and roughly $12 million a year.
The State Department of Justice is looking at adding second monitors to the computers so staff can navigate the system better and limiting LLCs to two titles at a time.
LLC’s are encouraged to schedule appointments in specific time slots each week that are specifically for LLC title work, opening up the motor vehicle windows for residents.
People can also reduce their wait time by checking the lines through a stream of the Lewis and Clark County motor vehicle windows here.