HELENA- Helena Public Schools says things may be freezing outside, but inside the schools, competition is heating up in the SERVING our community: a crosstown food drive.
Less than one week remains in the food drive and the schools are encouraging the community to join them in the crosstown excitement.
The drive is taking food donations for the Helena Food Share Kid Pack program. Each kid pack consists of 100% juice boxes, low-sugar granola bars, single pack healthy dry cereal, instant oatmeal, and fruit cups.
The Helena Food Share website says 17 local schools and head start programs get Kid Packs and over 1,100 students receive Kid Packs each week.
Helena Public Schools media release details how you can participate in the excitement, donate to the cause and show whose side you’re on for crosstown: Collecting donations is as easy as setting up a box in an office with this sign, but the fun increases the more it is shared. Post donations pictures on our Facebook page and tag your employees or business, challenge your coworkers to one-day donation drive, or present your donations in person at either Capital or Helena High.
The drive’s page on Helena Public Schools’ website says the school whose team receives the most donations and wins will receive free tickets to the following week’s respective volleyball game.
Donations are being taken through October 17 and the winning team will be announced at the crosstown volleyball game that day.