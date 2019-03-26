The Montana Legislature is considering two bills that could increase taxes on alcohol.
House Bill 650 will increase the tax on liquor, beer, hard cider and wine. While Senate Bill 339 will increase the tax on liquor licenses.
HB 650 will increase the tax on all alcohol products based on the size of the company selling them. For example, the tax on a major brand of whiskey would increase from 2 percent to 2.2 percent.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, says she doesn’t want to raise people’s taxes, but wants to find public revenue for programs that are being cut.
“Why do we have to rob Peter to pay for Paul, when we can identify public revenues, close some loopholes and fund these essential public services like good government should do in my option?” said Dunwell, a Democrat from Helena.
Dunwell says the tax increase is fairly slight, so she thinks most consumers won’t notice a difference in price on alcohol.
She estimates the tax could generate $4 million a year, and most of the revenue would go to the general fund, while some would go to support addiction treatment programs.
On the other side of the chamber, the Senate Taxation Committee will hear SB 339, which will increase the tax on liquor licenses by an average of over two percent.
If passed, all the money taxed from both bills will be deposited into the state’s general and special revenue funds.