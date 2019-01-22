Legislator looks to delist Grizzlies from endangered species list

The grizzly bear population in Yellowstone has been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 1975. Since then the population has grown from 136 to just over 700.
Republican Senator Mike Cuffe from Eureka, is proposing a resolution that would delist the grizzlies from the endangered species list state wide. The next step on the docket is moving the recommendation forward, and getting the Montana congressional delegation to have federal agencies remove the grizzlies from the list.
“If we don’t move ahead with the steps to delist, my concern is the endangered species list becomes endangered itself. The Endangered Species Act loses credibility, and I want to see the grizzly bear recovery celebrated,” said Cuffe.
Senator Cuffe’s resolution is not about hunting or other management tools but recognizing the hard work of agency partners involved with the successful recovery. Cuffe went on to say delisting the Grizzlies would not suddenly remove all protections.
Republican Senators say this is the first step from recovery to preserving the grizzly bear for generations to come.