Legislative Week wrap up

HELENA - Lawmakers are heading home after wrapping up their first Legislative Week.
Throughout the five days, lawmakers were busy bounding around from meetings, to training sessions to committee hearings.
They also looked into moving to annual sessions. Montana is only one of four states who meets every other year for 90 days. The week was a result of Senate Bill 310, which passed during the 2019 Legislature, calling for a study into the idea of moving to annual sessions, one year focusing on the budget and the other on policy. Senator Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton, says the week was a great opportunity to start talking about what annual sessions look like and how it would serve Montana.
"At the end of the day my goal for that would be if the people want this, than it has to go in front of the people," says Ellsworth. "It's not something we should push upon the state. The state should want this if it serves the people."
The Legislative Council will be tasked with preparing recommendations by November.