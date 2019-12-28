HELENA- The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office shared an alert on Facebook about several stolen cars over three days.
LCSO shared a message Saturday about how to protect your car and items inside to prevent you from being hit next
According to the post, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has recovered six stolen cars in three days.
Now, LCSO is reminding everyone to always keep their car doors locked and to take their keys with them.
According to the post, in all 6 cases, the owners had left their keys in their cars either by accident or on purpose.
The sheriff's office adds that recovering stolen cars can sometimes put law enforcement officers in very dangerous situations as well.
They’re advising everyone to take your possessions inside of your home at night and to lock everything up.