LCSO asking for help after numerous car windows were shot out early Sunday morning

HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after numerous vehicles windows were shot out early Sunday morning.
The Sheriff's Office says during the early morning hours of February 23rd, suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a white, newer model four door truck, shot windows out of numerous vehicles.
During the investigations, the Sheriff’s Office says it was determined an air operated pellet rifle or pistol was used to shoot the windows. The incidents occurred in the North Helena Valley, East Valley areas and numerous addresses located in the Helena City limits. It was confirmed one incident occurred just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.
If anyone has any knowledge of who was involved in these incidents, or witnessed anything suspicious during this time frame, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-447-8235 or Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000. A tip may also be left at www.helenacrimestoppers.com. Please reference case number LC200331.