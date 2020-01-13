Lawmakers take on first Legislative Week

HELENA – You might be seeing more people around the State Capitol Building throughout the week of January 13th-17th, because they are holding their first ever Legislative Week.
This week all legislators are invited to get together to receive training and have the opportunity to sit in on other committees. Lawmakers will be very busy jumping from meetings, to committee hearings, to training sessions all week long.
The Legislative Council and Finance Committee are sponsoring the week. The entire week is a result of Senate Bill 310, which is looking into annual sessions. The legislative website says the purpose of the week is to bring legislators together to ‘cross pollinate’ and provide opportunities to receive some additional training and share information.
Legislative Services estimates the week will cost somewhere between $34,000 to $45,000 depending on how many legislators show up. This isn’t mandatory for lawmakers to attend but Legislative Services expects over 100 of them to come over the course of the week.
Throughout the week, the Steering Committee on SB 310, is seeking legislator and public comment on how to build and strengthen the Legislature. If you can’t make it down to the Capital City to testify, you can submit your public comment online. You can do so by clicking here.