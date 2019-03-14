(UPDATE: 3/15/19 4:00 p.m.) According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton the body has been identified as a 32 year old male by the name of Shayne Anderson and the cause of death is still under investigation. There are no outward signs of foul play but it has not been ruled out. The autopsy will be available sometime next week and we will bring you updates once the information has been released.
(UPDATE: 3/15/19 4:45 a.m.): According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Facebook post this is not a teenage suicide. As this story develops throughout the day we will bring you updates.
EAST HELENA- Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed with KFBB they are investigating a suspicious death. He says deputies were dispatched to a home on the 600 Block of East Lewis Street this morning around 9:15. After obtaining a search warrant, law enforcement entered the home and found a dead body. While they have yet to release the identity of the victim or the cause of death, Grimmis says the death did not appear vicious and there is no threat to the public. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. We will bring you more details as this story develops.