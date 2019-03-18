Law and Justice Center holds open house

The new Law Enforcement Center took over the old Blue Cross Blue Shield building on 406 Fuller Avenue. According to Captain Colbert with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, he says attending the open house is a smart idea, because if an emergency ever happens you will know exactly where to go.
The first floor will be belong to the Helena Police Department while the second floor will be occupied by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office. The old location is currently under construction and will be used solely as the county jail.
The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and tours will be held every 15 minutes starting at 4:15-6:30 p.m. with a limit of 10 people to each tour. They will begin in the lobby and ask you to use the public entrance on Fuller Avenue.