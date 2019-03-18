Law and Justice Center holds open house

Helena - The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Helena Police Department are inviting the public to an open house to get a chance to see the new Law and Justice Center. 

The new Law Enforcement Center took over the old Blue Cross Blue Shield building on 406 Fuller Avenue. According to Captain Colbert with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, he says attending the open house is a smart idea, because if an emergency ever happens you will know exactly where to go.   

 
"I also thinks it's important, so they can see, so it's not quite a mystery if they ever have to come deal with law enforcement whether it's good, bad or anything else, they will be semi-familiar with the building and where they need to go for which agency they need to talk too," said Capitan Colbert. 

The first floor will be belong to the Helena Police Department while the second floor will be occupied by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office. The old location is currently under construction and will be used solely as the county jail.  

The open house is from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and tours will be held every 15 minutes starting at 4:15-6:30 p.m. with a limit of 10 people to each tour. They will begin in the lobby and ask you to use the public entrance on Fuller Avenue. 

