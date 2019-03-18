Law and Justice Center holds open house

Weather Alert

...PATCHY VALLEY FOG THIS MORNING... FOG CONTINUES TO IMPACT VISIBILITIES IN SOME VALLEYS ACROSS SOUTHWEST MONTANA THIS MORNING. MOTORIST SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITIES TO AS LOW AS A HALF OF A MILE OVER A SHORT DISTANCE. WITH TEMPERATURES BELOW FREEZING ACROSS THE REGION, ELEVATED SURFACES LIKE BRIDGES AND DECKS COULD BE SLIPPERY. SLOW DOWN, ALLOW EXTRA FOLLOWING DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES, AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS WHEN DRIVING THROUGH FOG.