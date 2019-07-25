Last Chance Stampede represents on a national stage

HELENA – Helena isn’t just home to world champion cowboys, but a world-renowned rodeo with the Last Chance Stampede.
Over the course of 59 years the Last Chance Stampede has been able to get some of the biggest names in professional rodeo and we aren’t just talking about the cowboys.
Local stock contractor Kesler Championship Rodeo, who has produced 10 world champion horses, will be providing all of the stock for the three performances. Wayne Brooks will call the action again. He has been the announcer for the Last Chance Stampede for 20 years and you can now hear his voice at the National Finals Rodeo.
“You don’t have to go to Las Vegas to see all this talent and all these components that come together, because over timing and just tradition and probably some luck involved, we get all these people here in Helena for three days. It’s a real pleasure to work with them,” said Mike Gurnett, the Chairman of the Last Chance Stampede Rodeo Committee.
The stampede was also voted the Medium rodeo of the year in 2017. Another face you will see in the rodeo arena is John Harrison, entertaining the crowd as the rodeo clown and barrel man. You can also see him in the Thomas and Mac Center at the finals in December.
Specialty act trick rider Madison McDonald will also entertain the crowd each night of the rodeo, and she has also been the specialty act at the NFR numerous times. The rodeo will be filled with a lot of national talent in addition to the world champion cowboys.