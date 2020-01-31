HELENA- It may be the middle of winter, but Lewis and Clark County is looking ahead, they've already started efforts to combat wildfires this spring and summer with a new FEMA grant set to be approved next week.
In cooperation with Tri-County FireSafe Working Group, Lewis and Clark County has been awarded $986,809 in FEMA grant money from the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services for fire mitigation work in the city of Helena over the next several years.
The grant will require over $329,000 to be matched locally.
It's all part of the greater effort to make Helena more fire-safe in the long-run.
The release from Lewis and Clark County says the focus area will be southeast Helena which they say is one of the most at-risk areas in the wildland-urban interface, including about 2,700 properties and multiple critical care facilities.
The project will be managed by Tri-County Firesafe Working Group and involve City of Helena partners including the Helena Fire Department.
Phase one of consideration for the award will be decided by the board of county commissioners next Tuesday.
Public meetings and chances to learn more about the project will be announced soon.