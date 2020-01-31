Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH, ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, JEFFERSON, AND MEAGHER COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ARE THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS IN THE VALLEYS MAY CAUSE INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. && MOLDAN