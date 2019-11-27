Kicking off the holiday season

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AT THE LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 6 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH, WHICH MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT DUE TO SLIPPERY ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO FALLING AND OR BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&