Kicking off the holiday season

HELENA – If you are hungry and looking to get into the holiday spirit the Safeway off of Montana Ave will be selling ribs, bratwurst, burgers, chips and a pop to help raise money for Toys for Tots and Turkey Bucks.
Governor Steve Bullock will kick off the holiday season with the Salvation Army and the Marines by dropping a representative first dollar in the red kettle and encouraging participation in the Toys for Tots Program.
During an event at Safeway, the two programs will be highlighted as a way for Montanans to share in the spirit of giving. There are 187 red kettles throughout the state of Montana. Every donation dropped into a red kettle or donated online stays in the community, helping local families make ends meet with basic needs of food and shelter.
The event will have bipartisan support as other state leaders are expected to be in attendance as well.
"I think it's amazing that they're there to support the community that they come down and they actually show the time and take the time to show their support for the community,” says Eric Dowell, the Assistant Manager at Safeway. “I think it's great to see them out here and put a face with a name and get to meet the people that they represent."
All the proceeds raised will go directly to Toys for Tots and Turkey Bucks. Montana Highway Patrol, the Sheriff’s Department, Rural Fire will all be in attendance and the chamber choir will hopefully come down and sign Christmas carols.
The event will start at 9 a.m. and if you can’t make it down and would still like to donate you can click here.