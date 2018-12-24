Jamie Pickens is the reigning Gatorade Montana Girls Basketball Player of the Year but it's not easy to get the three-sport star to talk about herself.
"I think it's not just me developing but me developing around other girls. I think the bond between all of us is pretty special. I fit in pretty well with them so that helps too. All my skills go hand-in-hand. I throw a softball pass down the court. If I didn't play softball I don't think I could do that on a basketball court," said Jamie Pickens.
Bengals head coach Eric Peterson says "Jam" has always been a special athlete.
"She's continued to get better even as every year goes by but her confidence has continued to grow and now every time she steps on the floor she knows that she's going to be the best one on the floor and she's willing to take on the challenge," said Eric Peterson.
Helena High junior Abby Marcille shares the volleyball and basketball court with Jamie.
"She's an amazing athlete and a great teammate and friend. She's very modest considering how good she is and she's super funny. We have the same humor, and she's fun to be around," said Abby Marcille.
"We're pretty excited that's she's gonna be in Missoula and see how the next level of competition helps raise her game. But we're going to hold onto her as long as we can," said Eric Peterson.
Her all-state performances helped Helena win back-to-back AA state titles and she now hopes to lead a 3-peat during her senior season.
"I think just taking every moment as it is. Every one is the last one so I think not taking that for granted, taking every day as we go, and I think this team is really special. We could be special. All of us are hungry for that goal," said Jamie Pickens.
Jamie will fulfill a lifelong dream next year as well when she begins her Lady Griz basketball career at the University of Montana