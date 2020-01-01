HELENA- On I-15, a jackknifed semi is blocking lanes in the southbound lane and guardrail damage is causing lane blockage in the northbound lane.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the incident is half a mile north of Erikson Underpass at mile marker 173.
MDT is reporting that the semi is facing northbound in the southbound lane and there is damage to the guardrail in the northbound lane.
Montana Highway Patrol is currently on site.
Roads in the area are listed as scattered snow and ice according to MDT Travel Info.