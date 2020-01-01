Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 INCHES OR LESS AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 3 TO 7 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...ALL OF JEFFERSON COUNTY AND THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. THE HELENA VALLEY IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS ADVISORY. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&