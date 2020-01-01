HELENA- Wednesday morning, the northbound and southbound lanes on I-15 were blocked because of a jackknifed semi and guardrail damage.
MDT reported a jackknifed semi blocking lanes in the southbound lane and guardrail damage causing lane blockage in the northbound lane.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the incident was half a mile north of Erikson Underpass at mile marker 173.
MDT reported that the semi is facing northbound in the southbound lane and that there was damage to the guardrail in the northbound lane.
Roads in the area are listed as scattered snow and ice at the time according to MDT Travel Info.