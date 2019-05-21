SALT LAKE CITY - The Montana Highway Patrol says an injured highway patrolman is cleared to come home after spending weeks in a Utah hospital.
MHP Trooper Wade Palmer was shot in the neck, face and head on March 15, allegedly by the same suspect accused of shooting three people, killing one.
Palmer spent weeks in a medically induced coma before waking up. Doctors gave the go-ahead for Palmer to begin outpatient therapy.
Palmer will be given a hero's welcome and escorted home from the Missoula airport via motorcade on Wednesday, according to MHP.
He's coming home! WADE IS COMING HOME!!! I told you he was a warrior! Your prayers, love, and support the last two months have been a tremendous blessing. Please join us in welcoming Trooper Palmer back to Montana.— Trooper TJ Templeton (@Trooper_TJ) May 21, 2019
Read the full release:
Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer will return home to Montana on Wednesday, May 22. He is currently receiving treatment at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, where his doctors have determined he is ready to transition to the next phase of care.
At 11:30am on Wednesday, there will be a brief news conference at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City with Wade’s lead physician, Lindsey Palmer, Montana Highway Patrol Chief Tom Butler, Attorney General Tim Fox, and others. The news conference will be live-streamed on the Highway Patrol’s Facebook page.
Palmer will be flown to Missoula and is anticipated to arrive at Northstar Jet at approximately 1:30pm. After he arrives in Montana, a motorcade will escort him to his home (the procession route in Missoula will be released later today).
Highway Patrol command staff and Attorney General Fox will be available for media interviews from 3pm-4pm at the Missoula District Office (2681 Palmer St, #B).
“We are absolutely thrilled that Wade is coming home,” said Colonel Tom Butler. “From the very beginning, he has received the best possible medical care and I know that it saved his life. Words cannot express my gratitude to all of the health care providers in Missoula and Salt Lake City who have cared for him during these past two months. Wade has a long road ahead, but I am glad that he will be traveling that road here in Montana with his family, friends, and fellow troopers at his side.”
“Wade will be welcomed home to Montana as a hero,” Attorney General Fox said. “On behalf of the Highway Patrol, the Department of Justice, and the entire Montana law enforcement community, I want to again share my profound thanks to all who have supported Wade and his family in ways large and small, seen and unseen. Let us all keep the other victims of that fateful March night in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to receive medical care.”
On March 15, Palmer was shot in the neck, face, and head, after locating the suspect involved in an earlier shooting that injured two and killed one in Missoula. He was transported to Saint Patrick Hospital in critical condition and eventually flown to Salt Lake City to receive Level I trauma care.
In the following days, Wade will begin outpatient therapy as his recovery continues. While the family is happy to share this news with the public, they also respectfully request privacy as they return and adjust to life back at home.